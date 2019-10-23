The Washington Post

ALICE SCHINDLER

Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:45 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
12800 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, MD
Notice
ALICE B. SCHINDLER (Age 92)  

On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Sol Schindler; devoted mother of Lydia Schindler (husband, Gregory Akins) and Paul Schindler (wife, Katherine Spurlock); cherished grandmother of Alexandra and Zachary Akins, Phoebe and Joanne Schindler; loving sister of George Washington Basle. Also survived by her devoted caregiver, Wendy Espalmado.
Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Thursday, October 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Friday, October 25 at 12 noon. (Please assemble at the entrance to the cemetery by 11:45 a.m.) In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please view and sign the family guest book at:
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
