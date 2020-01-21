

Alice Jne Sessions

(neé Lewis)



Passed peacefully in her Washington DC home on December 21, 2019, at the age of 88. The cause of death was lymphoma. In her last days, she was surrounded by her daughter and loving friends.

Alice is survived by her husband, former FBI Director William S. Sessions; sons, William L. Sessions, former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX.), Mark Sessions, and daughter, Sara Sessions Naughton; siblings, George Lewis and Judith Lewis Patton; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She dedicated her energies to the welfare and education of youth in Texas and became an advocate for the Children's Heart Foundation, Planned Parenthood and the American Institute of Character Education.

Later in life, she completed her undergraduate and Masters degrees in Theater history and production, with a passion for textiles and ballet tutus.

In Washington, Alice was very active in cultural and educational programs as a member of the International Woman's Committee, the International Friends Club, the Blair House Foundation, the Smithsonian Women's Committee and the annual Craft Show.