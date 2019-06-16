

Alice Mae Tasselli

(Age 98)



Of Arlington Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Fairfax Hospital of respiratory and cardiac failure. Alice was born on July 21, 1920 in Lock Haven, PA., daughter of the late Thomas Lemon Thompson and Bertha Margaret Womer. Alice graduated from Lock Have High School, in Lock Haven, PA. She married, Angelo C. Tasselli, her late husband of 69 years on December 25, 1948.

She is survived by her two sons, John Thomas Tasselli and his wife, Jayne, of Charlotte, NC, and Thomas John Tasselli of Fairfax, VA, five grandchildren; Anthony Tasselli and his wife, Kellie and two great-grandchildren, Anson and Marcella Tasselli of Keizer, OR, Christina "Nina" Tasselli, Beth Ash and husband, Colton, Vincent Tasselli and Dominic Tasselli, all who affectionately called her "Nannie."

Also surviving is one sibling; Margaret "Kitty" Andrews of Arlington, and two sisters-in-law, Betty Crissman of Lock Haven and sister Tarcisius Tasselli, IHM, of Scranton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Tom, Dick, Bill and Harry Thompson of Lock Haven, PA., and her sister, Mary Clausen of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

A burial service will be held at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery.