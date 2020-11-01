On Monday, September 7, 2020. The beloved wife of the late William J. "Bill" Milligan; devoted mother of Mary P. Burroughs, William J., Hugh J., Michael P., David J., Paul E. and the late Stephen A. Milligan; grandmother of Ryan, Sean, Timothy, Elizabeth, Catherine and Emily Milligan and Matthew Burroughs; great-grandmother of Andrew and Declan Milligan. No services will be held at her request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at: