ALICIA "Sweetpea" PLATER (1947 - 2020)
ALICIA PLATER "Sweetpea"  

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Alicia "Sweetpea" Plater was called home to be with her heavenly Father. She was a devoted child of God, wife, mother and grandmother who loved reading the bible, praying and spending time with family. She was greeted in heaven by her mother Juanita Wise, husband James Plater, sister Shirley Medley and brother James Darnell Smallwood. Left to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Rena Key, Kia Plater, and Sheika Plater, two grandchildren, Julius and Alyssa Key and her son-in-law Adolph Key. She also leaves her sisters Palmatha Leonard and Renee Wise, and brothers, Joseph Smallwood, Roland Smallwood and Gaddis Wise; and a host of other relatives and friends far too numerous to name.
The viewing will be held at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747 on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 6pm-8pm. A celebration of life service can be viewed via video stream at https://youtu.be/hxjKlj3Q7JY Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 10AM -11AM.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 1, 2020
