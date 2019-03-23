Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICIA TAYLOR.



Alicia Blood Taylor

(Age 84)



Passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, at home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on February 19, 2019, with her husband Marlin at her side. She had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer in September.

Born and growing up in Bordentown and Trenton, New Jersey, Alicia was the daughter of Donald W. and Elizabeth "Betty" Melson Blood of Bordentown. Following her marriage to Marlin in 1975, she moved to northern New Jersey, then later to Bucks County, Pennsylvania prior to re-locating to Maryland in 2001 for husband Marlin to join XM Satellite Radio.

Known for her sweet singing voice, friendly smile and cheery and caring personality, she touched many lives and was considered a "bright light" by all she came in contact with.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, three step-children, Scott (Peninah) Taylor of Wylie, Texas, Linda Taylor of Long Beach, California and Patricia (Ben) Greenwood of Spring Hill, Florida; brother-in-law Lino Vaccaro of Langhorne, Pennsylvania; cousin Debbie (Jack) Weldon of Gresham, Oregon; niece Patrice Watkins of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina and nephew Lee Vaccaro and family of Tucson, Arizona, plus four step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Alicia was preceded in death not only by her parents, but by sister Carol Vaccaro of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, nephew-in-law Randy Watkins of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, as well as step-grandchildren Sheila Jakubiak and Michael Gebhardt.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at Redland Baptist Church, 6922 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alicia may be made to Central Union Mission, 65 Massachusetts Avenue, Washington, DC 20001 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.