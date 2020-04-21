Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALISON COYNE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

COYNE Alison Hurdle Coyne (Age 39) Passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital after fighting a long-term illness. Born on June 11, 1980, in Petersburg, Virginia, Alison is survived by her husband of almost nine years, Mark Coyne, of Falls Church, VA, mother, Joan Hurdle, of Chester, VA, brother Burt Hurdle (Ruth) and nieces Samantha Hurdle, Rowan Long, and Piper Long of Victoria, VA, as well as sister-in-law Miriam Joy (Richard), niece, Irene Joy, and nephew, Nicholas Joy, of Fairfax, VA. Alison was also loved by many other uncles, aunts, and cousins. Alison was a devoted and loving mother to her beloved 18-year old cat, Wilhelmina. Many of life's adventures, joys, and sorrows were shared together. Alison was a proud graduate of Chesterfield Mathematics and Science High School (1998), Roanoke College (2002 - B.A. in English), Hollins University (2004 - M.A. in Elementary Education), Marymount University (2008 - M.A. in Forensic Psychology), and National Defense Intelligence College (2011 - M.S. in Strategic Intelligence). Alison was a gifted, passionate, and loving teacher in Roanoke, VA and Fairfax County for six years before changing careers and joining the FBI. Alison's strong work ethic and insightful analysis won the respect of colleagues, supervisors, international partners, and executives throughout her nearly twelve year career with the Bureau. While serving the nation with the FBI, Alison was able to fulfill another of her life's goals: travel! Both her love of learning and wanderlust spirit were inherited from her father, the late Burton Garrison "Chip" Hurdle, Jr. In all, Alison traveled to over forty countries and left her imprint on all of them; she loved learning about new cultures, trying local foods, and having incredible experiences. Alison found the time between trips to send personal notes and care packages to families, friends, and colleagues. Even in the midst of her own illness, she was always looking out for others with the perfect card or box of cookies. Alison's outlook on life was always positive-even on her toughest days-with a heavy dose of her quick wit and contagious laughter. This is how her family will always remember her. Alison's family would like to express sincere thanks to everyone for their support during this extremely difficult time. They would particularly like to thank the care team of doctors and nurses who helped Alison for the duration of her illness. For all the family and friends, know that your constant prayers, care, and concern have provided the family deep comfort and strength. A celebration of life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alison Coyne can be made to Doorways for Women and Families (

