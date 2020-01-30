Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALISON GANSLER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Alison Friend Gansler (Age 85)

Alison Friend Gansler died on January 26, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland. She grew up in West Orange, New Jersey and graduated from West Orange High School and later Connecticut College. Alison moved to the DC area in 1972 and worked as a tour guide at the Kennedy Center, as a travel agent, and as a long-time substitute teacher in Montgomery County. Alison loved politics and volunteered at the polls on election day into her 80's. She loved travel, museums, antiques, reading, spending time with friends...in short, she loved life. Alison was a long-time member of the Washington Ethical Society and sang in the chorus for over a decade. Alison is survived by her children Gillian Gansler and Douglas Gansler; grandchildren Jenna Kanell, Samuel Gansler, Vance Kanell, and William Gansler; her brother Lawrence Friend; and her son-in-law Michael Kanell. Burial on Thursday, January 30 in New Jersey. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 23 at 3:30 p.m. at the Washington Ethical Society, 7750 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20012. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington Ethical Society: http://ethicalsociety.org/connection/donate/

