Guest Book
  • "Bob, I'm so very sorry for your family's loss."
    - Marianne Harmon
  • "Dear Bob, Elanah, Max, Lisa and Alison's dear mother, I am..."
    - Carol Joy Loeb
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Adat Shalom
7727 Persimmon Tree Ln
Bethesda, MD
Notice
Alison Levine  

On November 7, 2019, Alison Levine passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Bob Palermo; Devoted mother of Elena and Max; Beloved sister of Lisa (Cathy); Loving daughter of Carolyn and the late Murray Levine; and cherished friend of too many to count. Funeral services will be held on November 13, 2019, at 11 am, at Adat Shalom, 7727 Persimmon Tree Ln, Bethesda, MD 20817, interment to follow at Garden Of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Rd, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2019
