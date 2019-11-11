Alison Levine
On November 7, 2019, Alison Levine passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Bob Palermo; Devoted mother of Elena and Max; Beloved sister of Lisa (Cathy); Loving daughter of Carolyn and the late Murray Levine; and cherished friend of too many to count. Funeral services will be held on November 13, 2019, at 11 am, at Adat Shalom, 7727 Persimmon Tree Ln, Bethesda, MD 20817, interment to follow at Garden Of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Rd, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.