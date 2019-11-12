The Washington Post

ALISON LEVINE

Guest Book
  • "Bob, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved..."
    - Joanne Woods
  • "Bob, My thoughts adn prayers are with you, Elana, Max and..."
  • "Bob, I'm so very sorry for your family's loss."
    - Marianne Harmon
  • "Dear Bob, Elanah, Max, Lisa and Alison's dear mother, I am..."
    - Carol Joy Loeb
Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Adat Shalom
7727 Persimmon Tree Ln
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Alison Levine  

On November 7, 2019, Alison Levine passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Bob Palermo; Devoted mother of Elena and Max; Beloved sister of Lisa (Cathy); Loving daughter of Carolyn and the late Murray Levine; and cherished friend of too many to count. Funeral services will be held on November 13, 2019, at 11 am, at Adat Shalom, 7727 Persimmon Tree Ln, Bethesda, MD 20817, interment to follow at Garden Of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Rd, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.