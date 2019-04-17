Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN CZARRA.



Allan Walter Czarra



Died Monday, April 8, 2019 in his home in Reston, Virginia. Allan was born on July 16, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI to Alvin John Czarra and Frances Marion Eckert. He was a graduate of Marquette University. Allan served two years in the Army, spent several years consulting in medical research, and had a rewarding 30-year career at the National Institutes of Health. He retired as the deputy director for the Division of Extramural Activities for NIAID. He was a loving family man who enjoyed travel, fishing, wine, cooking, and reading.

Allan leaves his wife, Linda Czarra; his three stepchildren, Kara Farmer (husband Robert), Lisa Velesaris (husband Charles), Michael Frase; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his four siblings, Christine Peterson (husband Carl), Mary Giuntoli, Virginia Krah, Martin Czarra (wife Mary); five nieces; and one nephew.

