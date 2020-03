Allan Price Daw



Allan Price Daw died at home, surrounded by family, in Federal Way, WA, on March 14, 2020.

Born August 18, 1930, in Salt Lake City, he traveled widely, first in the army and then in the foreign service. He was a skilled athlete, outdoorsman, storyteller, and most importantly, a problem solver, always concerned about injustice and the human condition. Price lived unpretentiously, finding his riches in people, literature, and nature. He spoke several languages and loved gardening, rock-hounding, and Middle Eastern carpets.