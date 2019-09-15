The Washington Post

ALLAN LEROY DIENER  

On September 14, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Marlene Diener; devoted father of Howard (Laura), Steven (Laurie), Bobby (Giselle) and the late Lawrence; son of the late Daniel and Mildred Diener; brother of Marlene Adelman; grandfather of Kalin (Matt), Sean, Colin, Micayla, Sam (Rachel), Gabrielle, Nicole (Kevin) and Hayley; great-grandfather of Zoe, Molly and Anthony. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 16, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd. Interment following in Judean Cemetery. Family will be observing Shiva Monday and Tuesday at the residence of Steven and Laurie Diener in Columbia, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diener School, www.thedienerschool.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
