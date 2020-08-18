ALLAN FRIED  

On Friday, August 14, 2020, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away after a brief illness of blood cancer (MDS). Beloved husband of 72 years to Barbara "Bobby" Fried; Devoted father to Joel, Carol, Gary (Bev) and Leslie (Jeff). Loving grandfather to seven grandchildren and two great-children and brother-in-law to Larry Krause. Allan was a proud graduate of Baltimore City College High School and the University of Maryland College of Business with honors. He went on to become a successful home builder in the DC area. He was an active member of the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity, the Terrapin Club and a lifelong Terps fan. As a passionate fan of Maryland athletics, he had strong opinions of which basketball players should start the game - for better or worse, the coaches never asked his opinion. In later years, he enjoyed carpooling his grandchildren and watching them play sports, including soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse.Allan was wise, good-humored and a terrific dancer. He and Bobby were often the first people on any dance floor. He had a life-long commitment to community service. In addition to being an Eagle Scout, he was honored by Tau Epsilon Phi as Man of the Half Century for his service to the fraternity. He also served as President of the Whitley Park Condominium Board.He is most cherished and remembered for his personal integrity and his steadfast love of family and friends.A private graveside service will be held at King David. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Terrapin Club or Adas Israel Congregation.Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices Agreement of Greater Washington Contract.