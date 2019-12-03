ALLAN GERSON
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, ALLAN GERSON of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Joan Nathan; devoted father of Daniela Hope Gerson (Talia Inlender), Merissa Nathan Gerson and David Henry Gerson (Liv Colliander). Beloved brother of Samuel Gerson (Shelley Nathans); cherished grandfather of Aviv Nachum Inlender Gerson and Alma Pearl Inlender Gerson. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St., NW, Washington, DC 20008. Interment at Martha's Vineyard Hebrew Cemetery, West Spring St., Tisbury, Dukes County, MA. Family will be observing shiva at their residence starting Saturday, December 7 through Tuesday, December 10, 2019, with shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) or Garden of the Righteous Program at Adas Israel Congregation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.