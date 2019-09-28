HOWERTON ALLAN WILFORD HOWERTON Allan Wilford Howerton, 96, of Alexandria Virginia died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Mr. Howerton was born in Crittenden, Kentucky on September 6, 1923, son on Bonnie Roy and Alma Railey Howerton. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan Miller Howerton. He leaves his son Mark Howerton (Gail) Richmond, VA, his two daughters Leslie Jones (Randall) of Lynn Haven, FL, and Barbara Buzzeo (Scott) of South Riding, VA, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Upon graduating Salutatorian from western Kentucky's Sturgis High School, class of 1941, he worked in NewJersey. He was drafted in the US Army in 1943 where he served as a communications sergeant with the 84th Infantry Division during World War II, Battle of the Bulge. After the war, Mr. Howerton graduated from the University of Denver (B.A. in International Relations, 1948 and M.A. in 1951) under the GI Bill. He also studied at Drexel University and Shrivenham American University, England while in the service. After working for United Airlines for two years he joined the U.S. Civil Service Commission in Denver, Colorado. In 1962 he became the U.S. Civil Service Commission Representative in Albuquerque. In 1967 he transferred to Washington DC with the Commission. He retired after 30 years of government service in1980. He then became involved in local politics in Fairfax County and then became a founder and general manager of a local cable television news channel, Channel 61. He loved to travel with his wife and research his and fellow soldier's experiences during WWII and the Battle of the Bulge. He began writing about those nostalgic memories and published three books about his life experiences in remembrance of that bygone era. Mr. Howerton was a long time active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, in Alexandria. A funeral service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA, Thursday, October 3 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Building for Ministry Fund of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Building for Ministry Fund of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 28, 2019