ALLAN N. KOVER
On Monday, November 9, 2020, ALLAN N. KOVER of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Esther Devorah Kover. Devoted father of Steve Kover and Jackie (Eric) Land. Dear grandfather of Joshua (Jessica McKinney) Land and Aliza (Hanan) Schoffman-Land. Loving great-grandfather of Dooby Schoffman. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, www.arava.org
, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), www.peer.org
or to The Center for Biological Diversity, www.biologicaldiversity.org
