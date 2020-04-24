

Dr. Allan M. Lazarus (Age 75)



Of Potomac, MD passed away on April 20, 2020. Allan was the husband of Dr. Judi Sprei, the father of Ellen (Dave) Mooney, Julie Jager and Jamie Lazarus and was honored to be the grandfather of Nora Mooney and Max and Charlotte Jager. He was the brother of Brian (deceased) and Judy Lazarus. He loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews. Allan was a proud member of Temple Emanuel and Chavorah 10. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Allan loved theater and music. He had to decide between a career in acting or medicine. Thankfully, for the thousands of babies he brought into this world while singing during their deliveries, he chose to become an ob/gyn. His caring manner, warmth, wise advice, and wonderful sense of humor touched the hearts of so many families. Private family interment. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Emanuel of Kensington, MD, Mobile Med of Montgomery County or The Smile Train. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.