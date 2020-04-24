The Washington Post

ALLAN LAZARUS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN LAZARUS.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dr. Allan M. Lazarus (Age 75)  

Of Potomac, MD passed away on April 20, 2020. Allan was the husband of Dr. Judi Sprei, the father of Ellen (Dave) Mooney, Julie Jager and Jamie Lazarus and was honored to be the grandfather of Nora Mooney and Max and Charlotte Jager. He was the brother of Brian (deceased) and Judy Lazarus. He loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews. Allan was a proud member of Temple Emanuel and Chavorah 10. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Allan loved theater and music. He had to decide between a career in acting or medicine. Thankfully, for the thousands of babies he brought into this world while singing during their deliveries, he chose to become an ob/gyn. His caring manner, warmth, wise advice, and wonderful sense of humor touched the hearts of so many families. Private family interment. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Emanuel of Kensington, MD, Mobile Med of Montgomery County or The Smile Train. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon