Allan C. Tang, age 97, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 in Potomac, MD. Allan, beloved father of Careen, Teresa and Steven; grandfather of Nathan and Andrea Wan and Theodore Toth, was born in Shanghai. He graduated from St. John's University where he met his future wife, Lily C. Tang. Allan migrated to the U.S. in 1978, to reunite with his family. Services at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home on October 30, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m.