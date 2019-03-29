Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN TANNER. View Sign

TANNER ALLAN BAIN TANNER (Age 88) Of Washington, DC died at home on March 26, 2019 of complications of lupus. He was the husband of Jo Ann P. Tanner. A nuclear geophysicist internationally recognized for his work, he was a specialist in radon research. He published and spoke at international conferences on the natural radiation environment, radon, X-ray fluorescence, and borehole neutron activation analysis. He was employed for thirty-eight years by the U.S. Geological Survey. Allan was the author of two classic reviews on radon and a comprehensive bibliography of literature on radon migration in the ground. For five years he served as a member of the Committee on Interagency Radiation Research and Policy Coordination of the President's Office of Science and Technology. He was an associate editor of the scientific journals "Nuclear Geophysics" and "Health Physics." Allan was a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of the Sigma Xi, the Geochemical Society, the Washington Geological Society, the American Geophysical Union and the Potomac Geophysical Society, and was listed in American Men and Women of Science. After his retirement from the USGS, he became a consultant on radon migration for the Department of Energy and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Born May 27, 1930 in New York City, the son of Margaret and Edward Tanner, he moved as a child to Washington, DC and at age 11 to a dude ranch owned by his grandparents near Steamboat, NV. There he rode horses, milked cows, and attended the one-room Brown School. He was a graduate of Western High School in DC and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and did graduate work at the University of Utah. During college, he was manager of MIT's 1951 national championship rifle team and captain of the 1952 team. He was named to the 1951 First All-American Team and to the 1950 and 1952 second teams. During the Korean War , he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Allan's grandfather was Dr. H. Foster Bain, an internationally recognized mining geologist and a director of the U.S. Bureau of Mines. His grandmother was Mary Wright Bain, an early aviatrix and the "First Flying Grandmother." His mother was also an aviatrix and a member of the Ninety-Nines flying club that included Amelia Earhart. An outdoorsman, hiker, skier, and sailor, Allan was an early proponent of conserving the environment. A longtime volunteer for the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Allan served on its Council and as head of the Cabin Reservations system for 21 years. He was also a charter member and volunteer for the Northwest Neighbors Village in DC. Allan is survived by three sons, Evan B. Tanner of Sydney, Australia, Edward A. Tanner of Hong Kong, and Robert A. Tanner of Reno, NV; a sister, Karen Wright of Grass Valley, CA; a brother, Jerard Tanner of Mill Valley, CA; three grandchildren, a nephew and five nieces. A Visitation for Allan will be held at the Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda, MD, on Saturday, March 30, at 9 a.m., followed by a Service at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Northwest Neighbors Village, Washington, DC.A Visitation for Allan will be held at the Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda, MD, on Saturday, March 30, at 9 a.m., followed by a Service at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Northwest Neighbors Village, Washington, DC. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

