

Allan Michael Weinstein



Born in New Haven, CT to Joseph and Ida Weinstein, beloved husband of 41 years of Linda and adored father of David and Jessica, died at age 70 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on April 1, 2019. He is also survived by his brother Robert E. Weinstein, his niece, nephew, and many close cousins. Allan felt honored to be a physician, and his compassion as a doctor led him down many paths. His varied professional pursuits were all focused on a single objective: developing innovative ideas to achieve better health outcomes. Allan was a kind, supportive, and positive force in the many lives that he touched. He loved nothing more than spending time with his cherished family and friends, and his loving and youthful spirit will endure in all of us. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington. Interment will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Allan's memory to So Others Might Eat (SOME) in Washington, DC.