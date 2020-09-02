ALLEN BARKE

ALLEN I. BARKE (Age 81)
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Monday, August 31, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his longtime companion, Karen Kaufman; children, Jodi Pluznik (Meir), Brian Barke (Julie), and Steven Barke; sister, Ilene Rochester (Stephen); and grandchildren, Ari Pluznik, Ilan Pluznik, Tal Pluznik, Joey Barke and Gabrielle Barke. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hebrew Young Men's Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or Agudas Achim Congregation.