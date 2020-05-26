

Allen Guy Buckalew (Age 70)



Died at home in Arlington, VA on April 26, 2020. Al was born on September 8, 1949, in Youngstown, OH. He was the oldest child of the late John Allen and Geraldine Buckalew.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deborah Reis, his son, Jason and wife Sara, his daughter, Annie and his fury steadfast companions Will and Grace. Al was the beloved grandfather to Jared, Zoe, and Jacob.

He is also survived by his brother, Charlie, sister, Tina (husband Tony), sisters-in-law, Jude and Gwyn (husband Jim) and his nephews and nieces, Ryan (wife Andrea), Michael, Max, Ben, Jason (wife Erica), Chrissy, Eva (husband Jason), Heidi (husband Scott), Molly, and Julia.

Al grew up in Hialeah, FL. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy as a communication specialist. He later graduated from the University of Florida with a business degree in economics, and then went on to earn a master's degree in economics and telecommunications at George Washington University. Al was a retired economist. He spent the latter part of his career, 30 years, at J.W. Wilson & Associates as managing partner and an expert witness in telecommunications.

Al's presence was warm, engaging, and larger than life. He lit up every room he entered and made friends with anyone he met. Neighbors, nurses, doctors, mail carriers, and raccoons peaking in to see what Al left them all were included in his embrace. He loved people and the love was returned. He will be missed by so many.

Given the current circumstances created by COVID 19, the family will wait to hold a celebration in Al's honor. In lieu of flowers, donations to a food bank of your choice would be appreciated.