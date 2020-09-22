1/
ALLEN FISCHER
Allen Wilson Fischer, II  
January 5, 1950 - September 8, 2020  Allen Wilson Fischer, II, 70, passed away after a short illness on September 8, 2020. He was born in Richmond, VA and lived in Pennsylvania for a number of years before moving with his family to Bowie, MD in 1965. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1967 and the University of Maryland in 1971, where he earned a bachelor's degree in English. Allen worked briefly for the Federal Government before moving on to sales at the Dow Jones Co., Wall Street Journal division. He retired from his position as a Senior Director for Membership Sales at the National Association of Manufacturers in 2014. He was a lifelong reader and a lover of history, politics, Amish Country, turtles and music. Allen was a fan of the Bowie Baysox and liked to walk, bike, explore historic sites along the East Coast and observe the changes in his community of Bowie. He volunteered with a local birding group and FISH of Bowie, providing rides to appointments for area residents who needed transport. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Fischer, and his parents, Allen Fischer and Nina Butler Fischer. He is survived by his uncle, Glenwood F. Fischer of Charlottesville, VA; his uncle and aunt, Morris and Anna Shanholtz of Winchester, VA; his aunt Mildred "Tillie" Showalter of Alabama, and numerous cousins. He will be missed by his family and friends. In Allen's own words... "You gotta tell people you love "em, because you never know what day will be your last." Love you, Cuz!A graveside ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
