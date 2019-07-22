

ALLEN GAISIN



On Sunday, July 21, 2019 of Silver Spring, Maryland. Beloved husband of Sheila Gaisin. Devoted father of Miriam Adler (Rabbi Elchanan), Meredith Benschar ( Rabbi Tal), Arthur Gaisin (Kelly), Daniel Gaisin (Deborah), Jeremy Gaisin, Reuven Gaisin (Shera), Shlomo Gaisin. Devoted brother of Gail Glicksman. Cherished grandfather of 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Dr. Gaisin earned his medical degree at Hahnemann Medical College

and received his specialty training in dermatology at University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, 1132 Arcola Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20902. Interment Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD.