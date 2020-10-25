1/1
ALLEN GINSBERG
Allen L. Ginsberg  
Died peacefully on October 23, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia from Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, whom he met at age 15, Margery Lindner Ginsberg, son, Robert Ginsberg, daughter-in-law, Rebecca Ginsberg, and three grandsons, Noah, Ben and Theodore, as well as many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Irene Steinberg, son-in-law, Bruce Steinberg, and three grandsons, Zachary, William, and Matthew.Dr. Ginsberg was a graduate of Princeton University and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. After his training, he served at the rank of major at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research where he advanced the world's knowledge about viral hepatitis. He was Professor of Medicine at George Washington University for 38 years with a specialty in gastroenterology and a subspecialty in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). His clinical research and expertise made him a "doctor's doctor"- providing counsel to other physicians regularly about IBD. Dr. Ginsberg's passion to solve problems transcended his professional life. He was an expert sailor, refusing to turn on the boat engine until there was absolutely no chance of catching the wind. He played duplicate bridge, chess, go and tennis with the same drive.Dr. Ginsberg was an expert and patient teacher both in his profession and his avocations. He taught sailing to his children, and lovingly taught his grandsons to play chess and help them develop a passion for racket sports.His drive to be all he could be during his long and difficult illness has been an inspiration to his family and his many friends and colleagues.A memorial service to celebrate Dr. Ginsberg's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests you consider a donation to https://www.michaeljfox.org/ or https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
434-296-6148
