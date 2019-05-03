ALLEN J. GORDON (Age 69)
Allen J. Gordon, 69, of Camp Hill, PA, formerly of Burtonsville, MD, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home. He retired as a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway Realty, Harrisburg, PA office; attended University of North Carolina, graduated from University of Maryland School of Law; Board Member of the Scottish Society of Central Pennsylvania, member of the American Motorcycle Association, the Maryland Bar Association, and the Smithsonian Institute. Avid traveler, and woodworker. Born on March 30, 1950, in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of the late Chester H. and Helen L. (Hand) Gordon.
Surviving are his wife of 40+ years, Margaret Mary Gordon; two daughters and their husbands, Amanda L. Gordon and Adam Krichmar of Camp Hill, PA and Emily M. and Jason Cherry of Butler, PA; two sisters, Connie Gordon and Cynthia Fry, both of Rock Hill, SC, and; two granddaughters, Penny Cherry and Charlotte Cherry; several nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at Parthemore Funeral Home and Cremation Services, New Cumberland, PA. Visitation with the family will be held on hour prior to the services in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 2019 Baltimore/Washington Ride for Kids, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, (https://team.curethekids.org/event/2019-baltimore-washington-ride-for-kids/e213233
) 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806. Or to Homeland at Home, (www.homelandathome.org
) 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
