The Washington Post

ALLEN JOHNSON

Passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Allen is survived by his wife, Adelaida Johnson; two daughters, Mary Gill and Helan TenEyck; two sons, Raymond and Alvin Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one sister; other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, August 3 with a wake at 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2019
