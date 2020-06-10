Jones Allen Jones May 24, 1930 - May 25, 2020 Voted the most likely to succeed at Staunton Military Academy (SMU), Allen "Hap" Jones, a native Washingtonian, did just that. He attended D.C. public schools and then SMU where he rose to top ranking cadet, First Captain, Regimental Commander. His distinguished athletic and academic talent garnered him full scholarships at multiple Division I schools. He accepted a full athletic scholarship to Michigan State University (B.A. 1952) where he played on the Spartan football team that won the 1951 National Football Championship. After two years of Army service at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Allen returned with his family to Washington, D.C. to attend Georgetown Law School, serving on the Board of Editors of the Georgetown Law Review. He was admitted to the D.C. Bar in 1957 and the Maryland Bar in 1962. During his 60 years of corporate legal representation and litigation, he held numerous positions in the D.C. Bar Association: President (1986-87) where he co-founded the Washington Lawyers Against Drugs; Chairman of the Lawyer Referral Service Committee; and President of the Research Foundation. He was a member of the Judicial Conference of D.C. and Superior Court of D.C. Civil Delay Reduction Task Force; a Superior Court Mediator; and an American Bar Association Delegate. Allen is named in the "Who's Who in American Law" and "Who's Who in the East." He also was a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and President of The Barristers Club of Washington, D.C. (1982). Noted for specialized and reliable counsel, Allen represented numerous corporate entities, including prominent metropolitan Washington, D.C. enterprises. Allen was a longstanding partner in the law firm Wilkes, Artis, Hedrick & Lane and later worked at Hamilton & Hamilton, LLP. Throughout his life, Allen supported many community projects and fund raising. He joined the Rotary Club of Washington, D.C. in 1990 and became President in 1999. For over 20 years, he was active in charitable work for Children's Hospital-two years as Chairman of the Telethon and three years as Chairman of the Harden and Weaver Tournament. He was on the hospital's Board of Directors and later became Vice-Chairman of the Foundation. Allen is survived by his wife Cheryl Jones; his three children and their families: daughter Victoria Jones Brimmer and son-in-law Joseph Brimmer, their children, Jeffrey and wife Jennifer, Andrew, and Charles; daughter Jennifer Jones Benjamin and her sons, James and Matthew; and son Matthew Allen Jones and daughter-in-law Kim Jones and their sons Matthew and Preston. Services pending. Learn more at www.fhnfuneralhome.comwww.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.