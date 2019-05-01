ALLEN J. KRASNER
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Allen J. Krasner of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of
Roberta Krasner; devoted father of Michael Krasner (Anna), Julie McCormack (Tom), and Stephen Krasner (Shay); loving brother of Beth Lanzi and Carin Babcock (Chris); cherished grandfather of Joseph, Isabel, Colin, Maren, Noah, Penelope, Erin, Kaley, and Grace. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 1:30 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation: 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday, May 2 and Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Krasner home in Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.