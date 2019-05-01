The Washington Post

ALLEN J. KRASNER  

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Allen J. Krasner of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of
Roberta Krasner; devoted father of Michael Krasner (Anna), Julie McCormack (Tom), and Stephen Krasner (Shay); loving brother of Beth Lanzi and Carin Babcock (Chris); cherished grandfather of Joseph, Isabel, Colin, Maren, Noah, Penelope, Erin, Kaley, and Grace. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 1:30 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation: 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday, May 2 and Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Krasner home in Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
