ALLEN MINNIGH



ALLEN LEIGH MINNIGH (Age 93)

On July 8, 2020. Dad was a kind-hearted man who loved his family and missed my mom, Frances, his wife of 67 years, who passed in July 2012. He appreciated every gesture, big or mall, gave generously to those in need, asked for little and quietly made the world a much better place. He loved watching old westerns, hot dogs, lemon meringue pie, and the NATS, rejoicing when they won the World Series. A Navy veteran, he was President of Fairway Electronics for 35 years and a volunteer at church and school. He will be greatly missed. Loving father of Suzanne Regnault, grandfather of Jennifer Raezer (David), Tracie Brosious (Nate) and Allison Parc (Clint Balcom), great-grandfather of Olivia and Violet Brosious. No services are planned at this time. Donations may be made to Northwood Presbyterian Church or The Pathways Schools.



