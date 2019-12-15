Allen Eolus Nelson
Transitioned on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age 91. He is survived by his wife, Claryce H. Nelson; daughter, Vida Angela Nelson (Hehimetu Ra Enkamit, formerly Lee Cook Jr.); sister-in-law, Ruby Nelson; nieces and nephews, George N. Cobham (Evelyn Cobham), Edward A. Nelson Jr., Barbara Cobham, Cheryl Gordon, Marshall A. Cobham Sr. (Helen Cobham), Yolanda C. Gilbert (Joseph Gilbert), and Rodney C. Cobham (Mary Anne W. Cobham); grandchildren, Ayanna Cook Amen (Hemnecher Priest Amen), Ralee Cook (Andrea Cook), Anwar Amare, Sakira Cook, Saheter Cook (Erica Roberson), and Muwira Cook; great-grandchildren, Neter Sharrur-a Cook, Nkati Amare, Khettrisa Maat Cook, Sheps Metcherta Cook, Maya Metcher Nerut Cook, Saranuu Cook, Seshekent Ella Cook, Takem Benu Emmanuel Bowley; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends. On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, viewing and Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer Presbyterian, 1423 Girard St NE, Washington, DC 20017.