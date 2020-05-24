

Allen Manuel Rodriguez



Died May 12, 2020 in Washington, DC due to complications from frontotemporal dementia. He was 71.

Allen was an international economist for the US Department of Treasury. His work there included assisting with the implementation of emergency funding to Latin America during the debt crisis (the Baker Initiative). Allen served as Financial Advisor to the US Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris and twice as Senior Counselor in the Office of the US Executive Director at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington. Allen also spent several years as an international economist at the Bank of Montreal in Toronto and at General Motors in Detroit.

He received the Albert Gallatin Award, the highest Treasury career service honor, upon his retirement.

Allen was a runner, a reader, a lover of music and the outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Strayer, brother Ric, sisters Susy and Bess, mother Susan and many other relatives and friends.