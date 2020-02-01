

Allen Theodore Sterman



Allen "Fuzzy" Theodore Sterman, a lifelong resident of Washington, DC, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 89. He survived by his children, Elizabeth Cardon Richardson and Paul Sterman, brother Sidney Sterman, sister, Janet Resh, grandchildren, Juliette and Ethan, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Betsy Sterman, and son, Thomas Sterman.

Allen was born in Washington, DC to Jacob and Anna Sterman. He attended Roosevelt High School and the University of Maryland. He served in the US Army at Walter Reed. He worked in the wholesale coffee business.

Allen loved taking walks, ice cream and fruit, dogs, people, and a good joke. He loved spending time with his brother, whom he regarded as an expert on everything.

Allen played many sports in his youth, excelling at boxing, baseball, and football. He was a great varsity pitcher at Roosevelt High with a sold curve and pitched a few no hitters. He boxed in the Gloves as a middleweight and served with his brother as a lifeguard on the Ocean City Beach Patrol, and, even this year, looked forward to driving down for the annual OCBP Reunion to catch up with friends and memories.

Allen was friendly, funny, charming, generous, happy, kind hearted, and the nicest guy anyone's ever known.

Allen is buried at Rock Creek Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled.