

ALLEN GRIFFITH TAYLOR, JR. "AL"

Capt. U.S. Navy (Ret.)



Of Burke, Virginia passed away unexpectedly November 24, 2019 (Age 73). Al was the beloved husband of Trudy Taylor for 51 years and the devoted father of Karen Kusterer of Alexandria, VA and Colin Taylor of Castle Pines, CO. He was the proud grandfather of Julia, Dylan and Thomas who brought great joy in his retired life. He was predeceased by his parents, Beatta and Allen Taylor and his brother Ellsworth.

A memorial service will be held December 13, 3 p.m. at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 9350 Braddock Rd., Burke, VA with burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his honor to the National Parks Conservation Association.