The Washington Post

ALLEN "Al" TAYLOR Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLEN "Al" TAYLOR Jr..
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
The Church of the Good Shepherd
9350 Braddock Rd.
Burke, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ALLEN GRIFFITH TAYLOR, JR. "AL"  
Capt. U.S. Navy (Ret.)  

Of Burke, Virginia passed away unexpectedly November 24, 2019 (Age 73). Al was the beloved husband of Trudy Taylor for 51 years and the devoted father of Karen Kusterer of Alexandria, VA and Colin Taylor of Castle Pines, CO. He was the proud grandfather of Julia, Dylan and Thomas who brought great joy in his retired life. He was predeceased by his parents, Beatta and Allen Taylor and his brother Ellsworth.
A memorial service will be held December 13, 3 p.m. at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 9350 Braddock Rd., Burke, VA with burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his honor to the National Parks Conservation Association.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.