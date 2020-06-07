Allen J. Taylor Capt., US Coast Guard (Retired) January 28, 1939 - May 14, 2020
Allen J. Taylor, CAPT USCG Retired, left this earth on May 14, 2020 to live eternally with God the Father. Raised in Kingston, NY, he set out on his dream to be a Coast Guard officer by attending the Coast Guard Academy graduating with honors in Engineering (1960). In his distinguished 30-year career, key positions included Public Works Officer of Kodiak, Alaska, Chief of Civil Engineering, and Commanding Officer of Governors Island, NY. He served to protect the environment within the USCG Office of Marine Environment and Systems and the President's Task Force of Hazardous Polluting Substances. He attained Masters degrees in Environmental Engineering and Business Administration. He was a National President of the American Society for Engineering Management and a Director of the Society of American Military Engineers. His loves included model ship building and boating on his cruiser "Sea Bear". He was a devoted husband and Father; always faithful to those he loved including the love of his life, Eve his wife of 60 years and his three children, Lynn Anderson of Great Falls, VA, Allen J. Taylor, MD of North Bethesda, MD and Steven F. Taylor of Easton, PA. He will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with full honors. A donation in Allen's honor to www.coastguardfoundation.org would proudly recognize his life's commitment of service to our country. A friend to all, strong and principled, his life was one of pride, patriotism, duty, professionalism, and humanity. A life well-lived, he awaits in heaven. Semper Paratus.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.