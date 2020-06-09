THOMPSON Allen R. Thompson (Age 94) Allen R. Thompson, Sr. transitioned peacefully from his earthly life early morning on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was surrounded in love by his partner and wife of 74 years, all his children and several grandchildren. Allen was the seventh of 12 children born on November 13, 1925 in Leslie, WV to the late John and Pearl Wicks Thompson. Allen's family moved to Beckley, WV where he spent his formative years, graduated from Stratton High School and met his life-long partner, Geneva Morgan. Allen and Geneva moved to Cleveland, OH soon after starting their beautiful union. They remained in Cleveland for a couple of years before moving to Washington, DC in 1949, where he worked as a barber and taxi driver. He also assisted his brothers with opening Thompson Brothers Glass Co. He began his career with the US Postal Service in 1966 as a letter carrier. During his 20 years of government service, he received a Superior Accomplishment certificate and cash award in recognition of his outstanding performance as a Carrier. He was also rated by his immediate supervisors as an outstanding employee who consistently performed above and beyond in terms of quality, quantity and variety of duties. Very different than the job today, he knew most of his postal route patrons and was invited into their homes for a cold drink and conversation. He was able to do this while still completing his route timely each day. He was so dedicated to his patrons and developed such caring friendships that he and Geneva would return after work hours to visit with elderly patrons, bring them food and cut their lawns. To know Allen is to know that he first loved God and his family unconditionally. Everything that he endeavored was to honor God and for the betterment of his family. He never met a stranger. He was a modern-day example of Jesus feeding the multitude with two fishes and five loaves of bread. He knew how to make the little that he earned stretch very far. He not only fed his immediate family and extended family, but friends and neighbors alike. You would never arrive to or leave the Thompson home without being offered food. There was always homemade food and most likely dessert. If there was little remaining or food was put away, they would stretch what was there and create a meal for any visitor. He did not want anyone to leave his home hungry or wanting. Allen's hospitality was just one of his many qualities. His life was also characterized in the way he served as a community leader and involved citizen. He was a dedicated Deacon and Lay Pastor for many years at his church, Gethsemane Baptist Church. He taught and shared with his Men's Bible classes a rich interpretation of the Scriptures and how their daily lives would be enhanced by living by God's principles. Over the many years that his children matriculated through the DC Public Schools, Allen was active in the PTA and Home School Associations. He was a life member of the DC Congress of PTAs and served as PTA President for Rudolph Elementary and Rabaut Junior High; Vice President for The School Without Walls; and Executive Committee member for McKinley High. Additionally, he served as VP of the Parent Clubs for the DC Youth Chorale and Hampton University. In his community he served as 1st Vice President and President of the Upper Northwest Community Group for more than 20 years. As a member of the Capitol Cab Cooperative Association for more than 35 years, he served on the Board of Directors as Recording Secretary and then President for 33 years, until its closure. Allen's passion was working in the yard, whether planting vegetables and flowers or tending to his lawn. He found peace in his gardening, no matter how hot the day, and a joy from seeing the fruit of his labor in the harvesting of vegetables, flowering blooms, and green grass growing. In the years that he was able to tend to his yard, he would be the envy of his neighbors and would cause them on many days to care for their lawns as well. The story could not be complete without sharing Allen's love for music and singing. He really enjoyed gospel quartets, especially The Soul Stirrers featuring Sam Cooke. As a young man, he and his brothers, Charlie, John, Chester and cousin William traveled as The Thompson Brothers all over the Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio region singing acapella in beautiful four-part harmony under the proud and watchful eye of their father, JT Thompson. They continued singing on occasion in later years in Washington, DC, where they all resided. Just like his own father, Allen was never prouder than when he coordinated his own children as The Thompson Singers performing as a group in four-part harmony or as soloists. Allen leaves to cherish his memory and carry on his great legacy: his wife, Geneva Morgan Thompson; ten children, Mary Thornton (Jimmy), Allecia Harris, Allen Ralph Jr (Mercedes "Kit"), Robert Darnell, Donna Marie, Angela Danette, Juanita Lynn Washington, John Frederick, Larry Arnelle, Felecia Peeples (Andreas); eleven grandchildren, Robert Cloutterbuck, Charles Harris, Latisha James, Allen Ralph Thompson III (Rosanna), Kelly Thompson, Drew Mackey, Blair Thompson, Erin Canady, Jordan Mackey, Chase Peeples, Schyler Peeples; great-grandchildren; sister, Rosetta Thompson; sisters and brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close loved ones. Viewing 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Cedar Hill Funeral Home, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland Md. Interment Ft. Lincoln



