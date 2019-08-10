

ALLISON ADGER BISSELL



Died August 5, 2019 at home in Bethesda, MD with his family by his side. Al was born in Spartanburg, SC on April 12, 1928 to Clinton and Rodella Bissell. After graduating from Clemson University, he served in the Died August 5, 2019 at home in Bethesda, MD with his family by his side. Al was born in Spartanburg, SC on April 12, 1928 to Clinton and Rodella Bissell. After graduating from Clemson University, he served in the U.S. Navy for ten years. Upon his discharge, he worked for IBM for over three decades, traveling across the country and the world. Al is predeceased by his loving son, Clinton, and survived by his wife and closest friend of 66 years, Betty (Cline), as well as his sons Tom (Mary), and Michael (Marion). He was best known as "Papa" or "Popcorn" to his 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who love him deeply and always will.

Al is remembered by those who knew him for his quiet kindness, his inherent civility, and his fun-loving spirit. His greatest joys were visiting with his family and friends, traveling, and cheering on his alma mater. Al was a blessing to those who knew him. He often said of others that they were "some of the last good ones left." The world lost a great one on August 5.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m. at The National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Ave., NW, Washington DC 20016.