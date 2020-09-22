Allison Nicolson Goodwin
Allison Nicolson Goodwin passed away quietly on September 9, 2020 in New Bern, NC after a long battle with dementia.She leaves her children: David (Joanne Richards) Goodwin; Carolyn (Jim) Andrukonis, Andrea (Bill) Wheatley, Kathryn (Chris) Tone and 14 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her sister Ruth (Elmer) Cameron. Allison was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Clifton; her parents Alexander and Anna Nicolson, her siblings Gwen Fine and John and Don Nicolson. Allison was born on June 28, 1929 in Long Beach, CA. She graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara. In 1956 she began a life of adventures and traveled to Germany to teach school for the Department of Defense. There she met and married her soulmate Clifton on May 26, 1957 in Mannheim. During Clif's Army career they moved many times including a tour in Seoul, Korea where Allison taught school for the US Army. They bought a house in Annandale, VA in 1971. Allison taught kindergarten and first grade for the next 20 years, first at Germantown Elementary, then at Woodburn Elementary. She also earned a master's degree from the University of Maryland. After retirement, Allison and Clif moved to Kitty Hawk, NC. Allison kept busy with grandkids, gardening, painting, singing in the Duck UMC choir, travelling, and entertaining many friends and family. In 2008 Allison and Clif moved to New Bern, NC. Allison will be buried with Clif at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. At that time a service will be held at St. Matthew's UMC in Annandale, VA. For a full obituary and to view pictures, please see: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
