HARBICK ALLISON JEAN EMPEREUR HARBICK Allison Jean (Empereur) Harbick went peacefully to be with her Lord in her sleep on June 25, 2020, after enduring a year-long battle with brain cancer. The daughter of Victor and Emogene Empereur, Allison, was born in Clintonville, WI, on November 14, 1951 and raised in Green Bay. Allison graduated from Green Bay East High School and attended the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay for two years. She lived most of her adult life in Sterling, VA, and attended Herndon United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 30 years. Allison was an extraordinarily caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and homemaker. She gave freely of her time in support of schools, Bible studies, and many ministries. Allison spent over two decades managing the logistics of a Community Bible Study class in the Reston, Herndon and Sterling communities of Virginia. Allison helped in her church's Food Pantry, served as a member of the Interfaith Community Council, and as a Sunday School superintendent, receiving the UMW Missions pin for sustained service. Playing handbells, watching the Cubs, and spending time with family were some of her greatest joys in life. Allison had an amazing servant's heart and was known for her card ministry, sending letters of encouragement to those in need. Allison had a sincere faith and loved to serve behind the scenes. She gave freely of her time, talent, and resources to meet the needs of others, especially her beloved family. Allison is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Harbick, her son Andrew Harbick (wife Shiree) and daughter Adrienne (Harbick) Knox (husband Dan), and five grandchildren, Aiden Harbick, Riley Harbick, Brody Harbick, Elisabeth Knox, and James Knox. She is also survived by her sister Victoria Empereur-Engels (husband Dennis). Family and friends will tremendously miss Allison's generous smile, inquisitive mind, kind heart, and gentle spirit. A virtual celebration service of Allison's life will be held on July 22 at 7 p.m., using the Zoom web platform, with an in-person celebration to be held sometime next year. We will open the Zoom session at 6:30 p.m. to display a slide show of pictures that celebrate her life. Details for the virtual Celebration of Life for Allison Harbick will be sent to friends and family. For more information, contact Peace United Methodist Church Fredericksburg, Virginia, telephone (540) 786-8585. GO CUBS!GO CUBS!



