ALLISON SMITH

Allison Claire Kelly Smith May 20, 1956 - September 11, 2020
Allison Claire Kelly Smith, 64, of Towson, MD, died September 11, 2020, from a brain tumor first diagnosed in May. Allison was born May 20, 1956 in New London, CT, to David and Claire Kelly Smith. The family moved to Derwood, MD, in 1968. Allison graduated from Magruder High School in 1974 and received a B.A. in Behavioral Sciences from the University of Maryland. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. She spent most of her career in information technology and had worked with General Dynamics in Towson since 2012 as a Sr. Quality Analyst. Allison loved travel and the beach, but her real passion was music. She sang with the Columbia Pro Cantare choral group and choirs at Christ Lutheran Church, Baltimore, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gaithersburg. She traveled throughout the USA to see various artists in concert and regularly attended musicals in New York City. She also supported local theatre groups.Allison was predeceased by her parents, her sister Patricia A. Smith, and her nephew Taylor Smith. Survivors include her son Paul David Hanessian; six siblings, Jacki, David, Kevin, and Tim Smith, Leslie Scott, and Maureen Wood; 16 nieces and nephews, an uncle, and numerous grand-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and friends.Her family wishes to thank all who sent Allison cards, e-mails, and texts, and took part in Zoom calls. It meant a great deal to know how much you valued her generosity and sense of humor. Allison donated her body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board, and no memorial service is currently scheduled. Her favorite charities were University of Maryland Medical Center, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and The American Cancer Society
.