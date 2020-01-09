

ALLIYAH BIJOU KOROMA (Age 28)



Peacefully on January 7, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. Of Gaithersburg, MD, 2010 graduate of Quince Orchard High School.

Beloved daughter of Annie Lefevre Blama and Musa Koroma; beloved girlfriend/partner of nine years of Timothy S. Patterson. Also survived by many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 South Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alliyah's memory at the via google website...."More Ways To Give....Honor & Memorial Giving".