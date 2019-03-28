ALLYE SUZANNE KRANISH

On March 27, 2019, Allye Suzanne Kranish of Chevy Chase, Md., beloved wife of the late Arthur Kranish, devoted mother of Clif, Steven, Michael and Erica, beloved brother of Frances, cherished grandmother of Jessica, Laura, Samuel and Shoshana. Funeral services to be held graveside on March 29 at 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. Allye was a cellist, cookbook co-author, stellar cook, owner of The Midnight Sun in Washington D.C., and, in later years, an online bookseller, all while being an extraordinary mother. For years she volunteered for The Washington Ear, where contributions in her memory may be sent. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Great Washington.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 28, 2019
