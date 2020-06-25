ALMA BACOTE JOHNSON
ALMA BACOTE JOHNSON
Alma Bacote Johnson passed away on June 22, 2020 in Washington D.C. from natural causes. Born August 17, 1930, Alma leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Antoine and André, grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morris Funeral Home and Cremation, 202-412-0608. Services will be held at Chambers Funeral Home, 5801 Cleveland Ave., Riverdale, MD on Saturday, June 26. Visitation 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Service 12 noon to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Society Hill, SC.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM, P.A. - RIVERDALE
5801 CLEVELAND AVE
Riverdale, MD 20737
(301) 699-5500
