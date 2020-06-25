ALMA BACOTE JOHNSON

Alma Bacote Johnson passed away on June 22, 2020 in Washington D.C. from natural causes. Born August 17, 1930, Alma leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Antoine and André, grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morris Funeral Home and Cremation, 202-412-0608. Services will be held at Chambers Funeral Home, 5801 Cleveland Ave., Riverdale, MD on Saturday, June 26. Visitation 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Service 12 noon to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Society Hill, SC.

