The Washington Post

ALMA BRADLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALMA BRADLEY.
Service Information
Millian Mem United Meth Church
13016 Parkland Dr
Rockville, MD 20853
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Millian Memorial United Methodist Church
13016 Parkland Drive
Rockville, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Millian Memorial United Methodist Church
13016 Parkland Drive
Rockville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ALMA MAE LINN BRADLEY  

Of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Rockville, MD, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clyde "Brad" O. Bradley; loving mother of Karen Giorgis, Linda White and Jacqueline Stone; sister of Carol Pixton; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of 12. The family will receive friends at Millian Memorial United Methodist Church, 13016 Parkland Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20853 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., where a service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Millian Memorial Church at the above address.
Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.