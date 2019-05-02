

ALMA MAE LINN BRADLEY



Of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Rockville, MD, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clyde "Brad" O. Bradley; loving mother of Karen Giorgis, Linda White and Jacqueline Stone; sister of Carol Pixton; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of 12. The family will receive friends at Millian Memorial United Methodist Church, 13016 Parkland Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20853 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., where a service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Millian Memorial Church at the above address.

