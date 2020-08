Or Copy this URL to Share



ALMA HERRON CARR

Passed on August 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, George N. Carr Jr. She leaves behind her three children, George N. Carr III (Felicia), Millicent Manning (Larry) and Janice Austin (Hasker); one sister, Elizabeth; brother-in-law, Vernard; six grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends. Services will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.



