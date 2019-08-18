

Alma Rose Chaparas (Age 89)



On Monday, August 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Sotiros Demetrios "Sam" Chaparas for 63 years; mother of Paula (John) Kearney, James Chaparas; grandmother of Elizabeth, Jack, Clare and Michael Kearney. She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Alma (Scholten) Monnig; and brothers, Walter Jr., Louis and Robert Monnig. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends.

Memorial mass at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Boulevard, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906 will be held Friday, August 23 at 12 p.m. Interment immediately following mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rosario Communities 15400 Calhoun Drive, Suite 125 Rockville, MD 20855 http://rosariacommunitiesinc.org/home/

