ALMA JOHNSON
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALMA BACOTE JOHNSON  
Alma Bacote Johnson passed away on June 22, 2020 in Washington D.C. from natural causes. Born August 17, 1930, Alma leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Antoine and André, grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morris Funeral Home and Cremation (morrisfh.com), 202-412-0608. Services will be held at Chambers Funeral Home, 5801 Cleveland Ave., Riverdale, MD on Saturday, June 27. Visitation 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Service 12 noon to 1 p.m. and may also be viewed on facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/marche.morris.35. Burial will be in Society Hill, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM, P.A. - RIVERDALE
5801 CLEVELAND AVE
Riverdale, MD 20737
(301) 699-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Dear Andre and Family,
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I will always have fond memories of Mrs. Johnson as a wonderful neighbor. I always looked forward to her wonderful hello and beautiful smile. Mrs. Johnson and my Mother were both Home Economics teachers in the DC Public Schools and looked forward to seeing each other at meetings. May she Rest In Peace.
Sharon Robinson
Hamilton Street Neighbor
Sharon Robinson
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved