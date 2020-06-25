Dear Andre and Family,
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I will always have fond memories of Mrs. Johnson as a wonderful neighbor. I always looked forward to her wonderful hello and beautiful smile. Mrs. Johnson and my Mother were both Home Economics teachers in the DC Public Schools and looked forward to seeing each other at meetings. May she Rest In Peace.
Sharon Robinson
Hamilton Street Neighbor
ALMA BACOTE JOHNSON
Alma Bacote Johnson passed away on June 22, 2020 in Washington D.C. from natural causes. Born August 17, 1930, Alma leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Antoine and André, grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morris Funeral Home and Cremation (morrisfh.com), 202-412-0608. Services will be held at Chambers Funeral Home, 5801 Cleveland Ave., Riverdale, MD on Saturday, June 27. Visitation 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Service 12 noon to 1 p.m. and may also be viewed on facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/marche.morris.35. Burial will be in Society Hill, SC.
Published in The Washington Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.