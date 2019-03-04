

Alma Jean Long (Age 69)



Of Springfield, VA, died February 26, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax, VA.

She was the wife of Joseph Burton Long, to whom she was married September 3, 1977.

Born November 7, 1949 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harold David and Sarah Jane M. (Schweitzer) Williams.

Alma was a 1967 graduate of Oley Valley High School and Kutztown Teacher's College.

After graduating college, Alma worked as a teacher for a few years, before starting her career as a plumber; working for John J. Kirlin, Rockville, MD. She retired as senior coordinator in 2016. She was a member of the Local 5 Plumbers and Gasfitters of Washington, DC when she was out of retirement.

Alma was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, Fairfax, VA and was a former member of Salem Shalters Lutheran Church, Alsace Township.

She was a member of the Master Gardener Program in Virginia for many years.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her daughter, Rebecca M. Long of Manassas Park, VA.

Other survivors include her three siblings, Jacob R., widower of Cindy L. (Angstadt) Williams of Temple; Ruth M., wife of Jeffrey Gallagher of Blandon and David H. Williams of Burlington, VT.

Services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Salem Shalters Church, 2032 Mount Laurel Road, (Alsace Township) Fleetwood, PA 19522. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow the service, in the adjoining cemetery.

