

Alma Schegel Maglin (Age 87)



Passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home in Alexandria, Virginia. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother, adoring great-grandmother and wonderful friend.

Mrs. Maglin, born on March 12,1932 in Valley View, Pennsylvania, was the youngest child of the late John Adam Schlegel and Mabel M. Wolfgang Leitzel. After graduating from Valley View High School, she moved to Washington, DC and attended business school. Soon afterward, she met and married Army Captain William Chase Maglin in 1954 beginning the life of a military spouse living in Hawaii, Boston, Heidelberg, Frankfurt Germany and Washington, DC area. Like a great many other military spouses, she lived through a harrowing year her husband was in Viet Nam worrying about his safe return along with caring for their three small children.

After her children were grown, she began working in Washington, DC for the Florida Sugar Cane Lobby in which she excelled at and thoroughly enjoyed.

She was a member of the Saint Martin Catholic Community at Fort Belvoir. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends, hosting parties, playing bridge, cheering for the Washington Redskins, discussing politics and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her great sense of style, her ability to always be the life of the party, and her strength and courage in facing her 25+ year battle with cancer.

Beside her husband, Mrs. Maglin is survived by their three children: William Henry Maglin II (Sue), Sandie Chase Curtis (Steve) and Mary Grace Dinolfo (Mike); five grandchildren: Stephanie Chase Curtis, Andrew Graham Curtis (Sarah), Toni Lynn Dinolfo, Michael Chase Dinolfo and Holly Christine Maglin; and, three great-grandchildren: Cameron, Jordan and Aubrey.

Mrs. Maglin was predeceased by four of her siblings: Arlene Schlegel Louthian (Robert C.), Guy J. Schlegel (Mary), Grace Schlegel Hatter (Lamar), Ray A. Schlegel (Barbara). Her only living sibling is Irene Schlegel Thomas (Eddie). Mrs. Maglin was also enormously fond of the numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of her family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mt. Vernon Highway, Alexandria, VA 22309.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: "Little Sisters of the Poor" 1503 Michaels Road, Henrico, VA 23229.